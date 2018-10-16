CLOSE
Entertainment
Solange Has New Music Coming!!!

Solange

Yay!! We have been waiting patiently and Solange has finally announced that she will be releasing a new album this fall. This will be the follow up to 2016’s critically acclaimed A Seat at the Table.

'Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream' New York Premiere

Solange admits that she is nervous how her body of work will be received and she is putting the final touches on it.

 

She described the new album as having a lot of  jazz at the core but with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because she wants it to bang and make your trunk rattle.

Are you excited about her new album?

Photos
