‘I’m Not A Black Woman, I’m A Christian’: Actress And Evangelical Dismisses Race For Her Jesus

Fix it, Jesus.

As we have all seen with the rise of Trump, evangelicals are serious hypocrites. That goes for everyone from Black pastors who engaged in a pointless photo-op with Trump to white evangelicals who attacked Obama but support a man with five kids by three different women. Now another evangelical has been added to that growing list.

Actress and speaker Priscilla Shirer, who is African-American, said she doesn’t identify as a Black woman, only Christian.

“I don’t want ‘Black,’ my race, to be the describing adjective, the defining adjective, as a woman,” she ranted in a video that has been viewed 7 million times. “I am not a Black woman, I’m a Christian woman who happens to be Black!”

She continued: “It’s going to be that I am a woman who believes in every single thing that my God has declared to be true, and I will stand firmly on the promises of His word because I will be girded in His truth.” She also added, “You may be a Black woman, a Black man, a white woman, a white man, but that should not define you. So that if your race or if your political group is going in a different direction than the word of God, you don’t choose your blackness or your whiteness or whatever culture you are. You do not choose that, or your political persuasion, over what God’s word declares to be true.”

Being colorblind and theories that color doesn’t matter? White Christians will certainly eat this up. We would venture to say she is probably a Trump supporter. See the video below.

While Shirer has not explicitly said she supports the president, she has worked with many conservatives, including Dr. James Dobson, who is a die-hard Trump supporter, and Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC), another fan of Trump. She also made some bizarre comments about Oprah  Winfrey in 2017, saying, “Oprah cannot explain Him way! She can’t do it!” Whatever that means.

Clearly, Priscilla is in that sunken place.

More of Trump's rallies are stirring controversy this week. RELATED: Donald Trump Rally Draws Thousands Of Protesters In NYC & Arizona; Some Arrested On Tuesday night, the president took the low road by making several statements about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that have caused outrage during a stop in Mississippi on his national campaign tour. He mocked Ford's sexual assault testimony against Brett Kavanaugh like it was nothing. He tried to "cast doubt" on Ford, CNN reported. Many politicians, activists and people on social media have condemned Trump's behavior. "I'm embarrassed that the President of the United States would do that to this woman," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said Wednesday, adding that Trump should "stop being mean." Harris also tweeted in support of Ford: "Dr. Ford is a profile in courage. She knew what she was up against when she came forward but spoke out because she felt it was her civic duty. She deserves better." Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also addressed the comments. "Last night, the President viciously mocked a sexual assault survivor," Warren tweeted. "@SenateGOP will have to decide whether to stand up to this disgusting behavior or not. But @realDonaldTrump will never silence Dr. Ford, or take away her strength and courage." His blatant disregard and disrespect of Ford came after the president made other inflammatory statements. Here are a number of tweets about his and his supporters' most controversial moments.

