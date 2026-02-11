Listen Live
Drake Turns Down Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Invite

Published on February 11, 2026

Drake
Bad Bunny Delivers Powerful Message at Super Bowl Halftime Show as Drake Steps Aside

Bad Bunny took center stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and made it bigger than just music. Representing his culture with pride, energy, and authenticity, Benito delivered a performance rooted in passion along with a heartfelt message about love conquering hate.

From the visuals to the choreography to the powerful symbolism woven throughout the set, Bad Bunny made sure the world felt the presence of Latin culture on one of the biggest stages in entertainment. It was not just a performance. It was a statement.

According to reports, Drake was invited to join Bad Bunny during the Halftime Show but declined the opportunity. The reason was respect. Drake reportedly wanted the spotlight to remain fully on his brother Benito, ensuring the moment stayed centered on Bad Bunny’s message rather than becoming a headline about star power or outside narratives.

Sources say Drake did not want anything, including speculation about past rap tensions, to distract from the positivity and cultural celebration happening on stage. Instead, he chose to let Bad Bunny have his moment uninterrupted.

The stadium energy was undeniable. Celebrities including Cardi B, Karol G, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal were seen dancing and vibing throughout the performance, adding to the electric atmosphere.

Bad Bunny has previously spoken highly about his collaboration with Drake on the hit song Mía, calling it special and impactful. He noted that Drake believed in Latin music early on and that their partnership helped amplify the global reach of Spanish language music.

In a night filled with spectacle, lights, and unforgettable moments, the biggest takeaway may have been unity. Love over hate. Culture over controversy. And respect among artists at the top of their game.

Bad Bunny did not just perform. He represented.

