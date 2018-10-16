CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

BodyCam Shows Officers Rushing to Gun Response to Find it was Two Kids!

1 reads
Leave a comment

This is the time as parents we have to teach and inform our children about Serious situations. For instance kids are being shot every single day, the las thing you want to do is give someone a reason on an accident shoot you, and playing with a BB Gun pointing it at people, is one of those accidental reasons.

As upset as I was watching this video, i just wanted to whoop these two for being so silly. When something like this could be your last moment. Kit is out job to educate and inform our children about whats really happening out here, like have they heard about Tamir Rice, the 12 yr old that was shot by a Cleveland Officer for playing with a BB Gun.

Watch the video below.

What are your thoughts on this?

Shoutout to the Columbus Police officer for handling the situation the way that he did.

 

BodyCam Shows Officers Rushing to Gun Response to Find it was Two Kids! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close