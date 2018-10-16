CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Melania Trump’s Team Calls For Boycott Of T.I. After Rapper Releases Raunchy Video With Melania Look-Alike

2 reads
Leave a comment
Melania Trump T.I. collage

Source: SAUL LOEB/ Prince Williams / SAUL LOEB/ Prince Williams

Melania Trump’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, is clapping back at T.I. after the king of the south dropped an explicit music video that featured a Melania look-alike stripping for him in a mock oval office. The visuals come on the heels of Kanye West’s (who T.I. labeled a “sambo”) controversial visit to the White House.

The look-alike is wearing a replica of Melania’s infamous “I Really Don’t Care” jacket before stripping down and exposing her breasts a la resurfaced photos of her bearing all in a photo shoot. Since tweeting a snippet of the video, it has over one million views and sparked outrage from the republican party. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman, tweeted,

According to TMZ, Grisham released a statement to clarify her tweet,

“Like it or not, she is the First Lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics.”

She added, “These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country – it needs to stop.”

It took no time for #BlackTwitter to come to T.I.’s defense and denounce Grisham’s response as hypocrisy.

As deeply as our disdain for agent orange and first lady orange runs, we’re having a hard time accepting T.I.’s video as effective. And we question its purpose. T.I. picks and chooses when to respect women, as we’ve seen with his misogynistic comments and problematic marital behavior. Whatever his video’s purpose,  it got the people talking and listening to his latest single. Cause we surely weren’t listening before.

RELATED STORIES:

If You Wondered About The Motive Behind Melania Trump’s Border Visit, Her Jacket Said It All

Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

Melania Trump’s Team Calls For Boycott Of T.I. After Rapper Releases Raunchy Video With Melania Look-Alike was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close