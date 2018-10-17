CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

SIMONE BILES: Forced USA Gymnastics President To Resign

0 reads
Leave a comment

The president of USA Gymnastics stepped down only five days after being appointed.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles helped usher out Mary Bono, who tweeted an anti-Nike message. Pressure to resign ignited after Simone replied to Bono’s tweet on Saturday writing, “*mouth drop* Don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter USA gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Mary Bono tweeted a photo of her defacing the Nike logo on her golf cleats. Nike stepped into the Colin Kaepernick controversy. The shoe company featured the NFL quarterback in their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

Bono’s resignation letter said in part, “That one tweet has now been made the litmus test of my reputation over almost two decades of public service.” (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Simone Biles competes this weekend at the World Championships. The all-around gold medal is hers to lose.
  • Next search committee ought to include Simone Biles, who appears to pull the strings in USA Gymnastics
  • Nike sponsors Simone Biles, so she took Bono’s tweet personally.
  • Mary Bono served seven terms in Washington D.C. representing a California congressional district.
  • Could take years for USA Gymnastics to recover from team doctor Larry Nassar molesting more than 150 athletes.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , forced , gymnastics , president , Resign , Simone Biles , TO , USA

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close