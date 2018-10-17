SIMONE BILES: Forced USA Gymnastics President To Resign

The president of USA Gymnastics stepped down only five days after being appointed.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles helped usher out Mary Bono, who tweeted an anti-Nike message. Pressure to resign ignited after Simone replied to Bono’s tweet on Saturday writing, “*mouth drop* Don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter USA gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Mary Bono tweeted a photo of her defacing the Nike logo on her golf cleats. Nike stepped into the Colin Kaepernick controversy. The shoe company featured the NFL quarterback in their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

Bono’s resignation letter said in part, “That one tweet has now been made the litmus test of my reputation over almost two decades of public service.” (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

Simone Biles competes this weekend at the World Championships. The all-around gold medal is hers to lose.

Next search committee ought to include Simone Biles, who appears to pull the strings in USA Gymnastics

Nike sponsors Simone Biles, so she took Bono’s tweet personally.

Mary Bono served seven terms in Washington D.C. representing a California congressional district.

Could take years for USA Gymnastics to recover from team doctor Larry Nassar molesting more than 150 athletes.

