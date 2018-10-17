BET HIP-HOP AWARDS: Cardi B Takes Top Honors

Cardi B took home top honors at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards, winning four awards and giving a killer post-pregnancy performance on the pre-taped show.

During Bardi’s set, she ran through “I Get Up 10” and “Backin’ It Up” with Pardison Fontaine. She also pulled out some moves from her strip club days, twerking on stage and showing how her body bounced back after having a baby.

Highlights included:

Lil Pump kicking off the show by playing “Iced Out” before bringing out Gucci Mane , who played some of “Kept Back” leading into a collab between the two — “Gucci Gang remix.”

bringing out o perform “Handgun.” Lil Duval playing “I’m Living My Best Life” with a feature from Snoop Dogg via pre-recorded video.

playing “I’m Living My Best Life” with a feature from via pre-recorded video. T.I. and Yo Gotti doing their new collab, “Wraith.”

As usual, many award winners didn’t bother to show up and nearly a dozen awards weren’t even given out during the show.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were absent when Everything Is Love won the Best Hip-Hop Album award. Cardi B had the show’s host come to her, telling her in person about her four wins after she finished playing an off-site set at LIV nightclub.

The cyphers featured a mix of old heads and young blood, with DJ Premier manning the ons and twos for every grouping except the ladies. DJ Erykah Badu was on the decks for the ladies-only cypher, rapping while scratching after Bri Steves, Sahraya J, and Neelam Hakeem got a chance to spit. The other cyphers featured the likes of Duckwrth, Blocboy JB, Casanova, Reason, G Herbo, Taylor Bennett, and Vic Mensa.

Vic Mensa took a low-blow at XXXTentacion in his freestyle, which was neutered by network censors. He rapped, “Your favorite rapper is a domestic abuser… Name a single Vic Mensa song, XXX… we all know you won’t live that long. I don’t respect [people] posthumously, homicide ain’t new to me, catch up with Akademiks at your eulogy.” After controversy around the lyrics, Mensa clarified that he didn’t know the late rapper’s mother would be in the crowd when the cypher played.

DJ Khaled and Bun B presented Lil Wayne with the I Am Hip-Hop award. A video package played featuring Lil Wayne, his friends and his peers, like 2 Chainz, with narration from DJ Drama. Khaled spoke of Weezy’s best qualities, like his work ethic, his modesty and his approachability.

Weezy dedicated the honor to “the people that refused” to stop supporting him during his long album release struggle and other issues in his life and career.

Other highlights included:

Anderson Paak paid tribute to Mac Miller and told viewers about the Mac Miller Circles San Foundation.

paid tribute to and told viewers about the Mac Miller Circles San Foundation. XXXTentacion picking up a posthumous Best New Artist trophy, which his mother, Cleopatra Bernard , accepted on his behalf.

, accepted on his behalf. Young Miami from the City Girls had the whole crowd shout out “free JT!”

BET Hip-Hop Awards winners:

Best Hip Hop Video – Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Hot Ticket Performer – Drake

Album of the Year – The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year – Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year – Kendrick Lamar

MVP of the Year – Cardi B

Producer of the Year – Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group – The Carters – “Ape****”

Single of the Year – “Ape**** produced by Pharrell (The Carters)

Best New Hip Hop Artist – XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape – BlocBoy JB – Simi

Sweet 16 – Best Featured Verse – Cardi B “Motorsport” (Migos featuring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track – Childish Gambino “This Is America”

DJ of the Year – DJ Khaled

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style) – Cardi B

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App – Worldstar

Hustler of the Year – Cardi B

Fasho Thoughts:

They shouldn’t even bother to make trophies at this point unless artists are gonna come pick them up. Or maybe leave the nameplate off until the last minute and just give it to whoever shows up.

Cardi deserves all the awards.

Would XXX have won if he hadn’t passed this year?

Who would you give the Best Cypher award to?

Award shows aren’t the same without Rihanna in the crowd to give us life with her reactions.

in the crowd to give us life with her reactions. The BET Hip-Hop Awards are a joke. Why do you think artists like Drake , Kanye , Jay-Z , Beyonce , and Rihanna no-show year-after-year?

, , , , and no-show year-after-year? Were you offended by Vic Mensa’s freestyle?

This was a snoozefest. At least The Source awards used to be interesting.

They should have done more to pay tribute to Mac, XXX and everyone we lost this year.

