StunnaIsComedy Wins “We Them Ones” Comedian Search

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Cincinnati has spoken and the people chose StunnaIsComedy.

After going head-to-head in our “We Them Ones” Comedian Search, StunnaIsComedy pulled ahead with an impressive 692 votes, earning thE spot to open for one of the biggest comedy tours in the country.

He’s taking his talent to the Heritage Bank Center stage on Saturday, February 14th, where he’ll kick off the night for Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, and TK Kirkland.

In our exclusive interview, StunnaIsComedy made it clear this isn’t just another booking, it’s a moment for him.

Beyond the jokes, he wants the audience to feel his journey.

Watch our full interview with StunnaIsComedy below.