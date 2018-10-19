MLB PLAYOFFS: Red Sox Headed to World Series

CLOSE
The Boston Red Sox are headed to the World Series after eliminating the defending champion Houston Astros Thursday night with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 of the American League Championship series.

The Red Sox were led by ace pitcher David Price, who was able to shake off his previous post-season misfortune by shutting out the Astros for six innings.

Meanwhile, a few of the Sox – Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez — were able to tee off with home runs against Astros ace Justin Verlander. (MLB.com)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Red Sox will open the World Series Tuesday at Fenway Park against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers lead the series three-games-to-two.
  • Game 6 of the National League Championship Series is Friday in Milwaukee at 8:39 p.m. ET. Game 7, if necessary, is Saturday at 8:09 p.m. ET, also in Milwaukee.
  • Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora started his career as a player with the Dodgers.
  • This will be the Red Sox’s first trip to the World Series since 2013. They’ve won it all three times since ending the 86-year curse in 2004.
  • Verlander was likely consoled by his wife, model Kate Upton.
Photos
