MLB PLAYOFFS: Red Sox Headed to World Series

The Boston Red Sox are headed to the World Series after eliminating the defending champion Houston Astros Thursday night with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 of the American League Championship series.

The Red Sox were led by ace pitcher David Price, who was able to shake off his previous post-season misfortune by shutting out the Astros for six innings.

Meanwhile, a few of the Sox – Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez — were able to tee off with home runs against Astros ace Justin Verlander. (MLB.com)

The Red Sox will open the World Series Tuesday at Fenway Park against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers lead the series three-games-to-two.

Game 6 of the National League Championship Series is Friday in Milwaukee at 8:39 p.m. ET. Game 7, if necessary, is Saturday at 8:09 p.m. ET, also in Milwaukee.

Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora started his career as a player with the Dodgers.

This will be the Red Sox's first trip to the World Series since 2013. They've won it all three times since ending the 86-year curse in 2004.

Verlander was likely consoled by his wife, model Kate Upton.

