Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Breakup With ‘Spanish’ Woman

At the premiere of Coulda Been Love 2, Jamie Foxx didn’t just celebrate film — he shared a piece of his heart.

The Oscar-winning entertainer got candid about a painful chapter in his personal life, revealing that one of his toughest breakups happened on Valentine’s Day. While the holiday is known for love and romance, for Foxx, it became a reminder of heartbreak.

That emotional experience is now fueling his music.

Foxx is preparing to release a new single titled “Somebody,” and the lyrics reflect the vulnerability he’s been carrying. One standout line hits especially hard:

“Can somebody find somebody to get this somebody off my mind?”

The track appears to capture the raw aftermath of lost love — the sleepless nights, the replaying of memories, and the longing to move forward.

During his red carpet moment, Foxx also hinted at the inspiration behind the record. He referenced a woman who understood Spanish and even mentioned listening to Bad Bunny — subtly suggesting that Latin vibes may have played a role in the song’s creative direction.

While he didn’t reveal names, the clues added intrigue and depth to the story behind “Somebody.”

From blockbuster films to chart-topping music, Jamie Foxx has always been known for putting real emotion into his art. And if this new single is any indication, fans can expect a heartfelt anthem that many can relate to — especially anyone who’s ever felt love slip away on a day meant to celebrate it.