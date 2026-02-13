Cincinnati Black Ski Club Expands Access And Olympic Dreams For Kids

A Cincinnati-based ski club is changing the face of winter sports — one student at a time.

Corbeau Snowsports is on a mission to increase minority participation in snow sports by removing the financial and logistical barriers that often keep kids from hitting the slopes. Through free programming that covers gear, transportation, and professional instruction, the organization is opening doors for young people who may have never imagined themselves skiing or snowboarding.

The club has partnered with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission and Perfect North Slopes to create a six-week winter sports program that has experienced tremendous growth. What started as a small initiative has expanded to serve nearly 130 students, giving them hands-on experience and structured training in a supportive environment.

But for some participants, this opportunity is just the beginning.

Several students have advanced beyond recreational learning and into an Olympic competition pilot program, receiving elite-level training in Park City — a city known for its world-class winter sports facilities and Olympic legacy. The progression highlights not only the students’ dedication, but also the power of access and representation in sports traditionally lacking diversity.

At its core, Corbeau Snowsports isn’t just teaching kids how to ski — it’s building confidence, expanding horizons, and creating pathways that didn’t previously exist.

The goal is simple yet powerful: give kids the opportunity to follow their passion and talent, no matter the season.

As participation grows and more young athletes discover their potential, this Cincinnati initiative is proving that winter sports can — and should — be for everyone.