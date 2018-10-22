REV RUN: Netflix Show Cancelled

Rev Run and his wife Justine aren’t working out — as sitcom stars.

After saving the multi camera comedy All About the Washingtons from ABC’s graveyard, Netflix has decided to cut ties with the Simmons family. The show was the couple’s first attempt at a scripted production after multiple reality shows over the years. The Hollywood Reporter TV critic pinpointed the problem as, “reality TV chemistry fails to convert to scripted.” He wasn’t the only one — All About the Washingtons earned a 40 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.

Fasho Thoughts:

Just because they’re good on camera doesn’t mean they’re good with scripts.

Most reality TV shows require more acting ability than viewers realize. So many of those situations are completely staged and then it’s on performers to try and “act natural.”

Run still has big hits under his belt when it comes to music and reality TV — that’s not too shabby.

