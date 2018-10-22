WORLD SERIES: Dodgers Will Play Red Sox

The match-up for the 2018 World Series is set – the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Boston Red Sox, after the Dodgers finished off the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 win Saturday night in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

The Red Sox previously dispensed of the defending champion Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Despite the fact that the Dodgers have won the N.L. pennant 23 times, while the Red Sox have taken the A.L. title in 14 seasons, the two teams haven’t played each other in the World Series since 1916. Back then, the Dodgers were known as the Brooklyn Robins and the Red Sox took the championship in five games.

This year’s series opens on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX from Boston’s Fenway Park. The likely starting pitchers are both lefties – Chris Sale for the Sox and Clayton Kershaw for Dodgers.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the series. All games are at 8:09 p.m. ET, except next Sunday, which starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. (MLB.com)

Game 2, Wednesday at Fenway Park

Game 3, Friday at Dodger Stadium

Game 4, Saturday at Dodger Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary) Sunday at Dodger Stadium

Game 6 (if necessary) Tuesday October 30th at Fenway Park

Game 7 (if necessary), Wednesday, October 31st at Fenway Park

Fasho Thoughts:

The Red Sox had baseball’s best record with 108 wins during the regular season.

After losing Game 7 in last year’s World Series against the Astros, the Dodgers have had a frustrating up-and-down year, but have managed to win every game they’ve had to.

When they were players, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Red Sox skipper Alex Cora both spent time playing for the Dodgers and the Red Sox.

Who is your pick to win it all? How many games will it take?

Game 7, if necessary, will be on Halloween. Talk about a trick or treat!

