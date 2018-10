Mariah Carey is planning to “G.T.F.O.” of her house next year — in support of her new Caution album.

The diva will hit the road for a 22-city tour that kicks off in Dallas on February 27th and wraps up in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on April 6th. Fans in her hometown of New York City will be treated to a show at Radio City Music Hall on March 25th.

Mimi will wrap up the current run of her Butterfly Returns Vegas residency on February 21st.

