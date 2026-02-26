Listen Live
Halle Berry No Longer Fakes The Moment To Spare Male Ego

Published on February 26, 2026

Halle Berry Using TPH
Source: Amy Sussman / TPH

Halle Berry Opens Up About Prioritizing Pleasure, Love, and Emotional Connection

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry is speaking candidly about intimacy, relationships, and what she’s learned about love over the years. The Hollywood icon recently shared that she prioritizes mutual satisfaction in her relationship, emphasizing that pleasure should never be one-sided.

Berry made it clear that balance is key, explaining that both partners deserve to feel fulfilled. Her perspective reflects a confident, empowered approach to intimacy — one rooted in communication and equality.

Now engaged to musician Van Hunt, Berry says this chapter of her life feels different from the past. After three divorces, she shared that experience has given her clarity about recognizing when a relationship is truly right. According to Berry, she and Hunt built a strong emotional foundation before becoming physically intimate. The couple spent six months having deep conversations, learning about each other’s lives, values, and dreams.

Berry described their connection as “magical,” noting that this was the first time she was fully in love before taking their relationship to a physical level. That emotional bond, she says, has made all the difference.

Her openness highlights a broader message: growth, self-awareness, and emotional intimacy can redefine how we experience love — at any stage in life.

Halle Berry

