Add Casey Means To The Long List Of Unqualified Trump Appointees

Look, I’ve written about this before — a few times, actually — but at a time when the Trump administration is regularly peddling propaganda about anti-white racism, and actively soliciting cases in which white people are claiming to be discriminated against by DEI practices, we really need to talk about how President Donald Trump keeps nominating and appointing white people for roles they are demonstrably not qualified for.

This week, we reported that Casey Means, Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, had her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, and it only really confirmed what all hearings for pro-MAGA appointments do: that the only real requirement is loyalty to the idiocracy.

But it’s not at all surprising that Trump would nominate a woman who is not a practicing physician and does not hold a license to treat patients — and who once wrote a book titled Trust Yourself, Not Your Doctor — to serve as one of the nation’s highest medical authorities. After all, Trump’s No. 1 guy for all things Human and Health Service-related is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the non-doctor who thinks Lyme disease is a “militarily engineered bioweapon,” said Black people need segregated vaccine schedules, and launched a whole campaign to convince the country that Tylenol probably-but-also-maybe-doesn’t cause autism.

In fact, during RFK’s hearing — long before we knew he was the kind of man who takes his grandkids swimming in sewage, because that’s just good, clean, and healthy fun — during his confirmation hearing, he essentially confirmed that he didn’t even know the difference between Medicaid and Medicare.

But it’s fine — he’s only the top authority on national health-related things, such as Medicaid and Medicare.

During the confirmation hearing for National Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News host was tested on “breadth and depth of knowledge” of U.S. allies and foreign affairs, and he failed to name one nation included in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), say how many countries are included in the organization, and describe what type of agreement the U.S. had with the countries. Yet, we’re supposed to be surprised that, months later, Hegseth is sharing confidential war plans on unsecure Signal chats and calling all of the U.S.’s top military officials into one room so he can tell them how fat they are.

Remember that time Education Secretary Linda McMahon was grilled during a congressional hearing about the Trump administration’s efforts to ban what it considers to be “illegal DEI practices” at K-12 public schools, and when asked if lessons on the Tulsa Race Massacre and Ruby Bridges, made it abundantly clear she had no idea who Bridges is or what Tulsa massacre she was being asked about?

It’s the kind of thing that simply wouldn’t happen if DE-white hires who are not educators or historians didn’t get put in charge of the nation’s highest educational office, and in a position where they’re the authority on what history we can learn.

Speaking of white people Trump tasked with deciding how much Black history is too much Black history, let’s talk about Lindsey Halligan, the now-former interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who was handpicked by Trump because the president couldn’t get seasoned and competent federal prosecutors to launch petty and meritless cases against his political rivals.

Trump had a woefully incompetent reverse-DEI hire who had no prior experience as a prosecutor taking the lead in his administration’s lawfare cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, and, low and behold, both cases were ultimately dismissed due to Halligans incompetence and the fact that she was unlawfully appointed to prosecute the cases due to the incompetence of the MAGA-fied Department of Justice. And before all of that happened, Halligan had already made headlines by putting her lack of experience on full display by sharing scores of text messages to a reporter about James’ case and waiting until it was far too late to say she intended for the messages to be “off the record.”

Folks, I can do this all day. Our Homeland Security secretary once failed to define habeas corpus correctly. Our FBI director, who had never worked for the FBI prior to his appointment, once at least pretended he had never heard of white supremacist mass shooter Dylann Roof.

It’s a house full of dunces, appointed by the chief dunce himself, who never would have been elected to the highest office in the nation in the first place if it were ever about merit.

And now, look where we are.

Add Casey Means To The Long List Of Unqualified Trump Appointees was originally published on newsone.com