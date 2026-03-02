Stevie Wonder Visits Marathon Burger’s Grand Opening

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Marathon Burger officially opened its first Long Beach location to a packed and energized crowd, marking another major milestone for the growing brand. Community members, families, fans, and local entrepreneurs filled the space to celebrate the expansion — turning the grand opening into more than just a business launch, but a community event.

Adding even more star power to the moment, music legend Stevie Wonder made a special appearance. The iconic artist greeted customers, posed for photos, and showed his support for owner Blacc Sam. His presence brought cultural significance to the event, bridging music, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment in one powerful moment.

A Legacy Brand Continues to Grow

Marathon Burger is an extension of the brand built by the late Nipsey Hussle, whose vision centered on ownership, economic empowerment, and reinvestment in the community. The Long Beach opening comes at a symbolic time, coinciding with the official designation of Nipsey Hussle Square in Los Angeles — a tribute that further solidifies his lasting impact.

The expansion into Long Beach reflects strong business momentum and proves that legacy brands rooted in purpose can grow while maintaining their authenticity and mission.

More Than a Restaurant

For many in attendance, the grand opening felt like a celebration of progress. Marathon Burger represents more than food — it symbolizes ownership, resilience, and the continuation of a vision built on community uplift.

With Stevie Wonder’s appearance adding cultural weight and local leaders showing support, the event highlighted how business, music, and community can come together in meaningful ways.

As Marathon Burger continues to expand, one thing remains clear: the marathon continues.