Miami RedHawks undefeated 30- 0 With Win Over Toledo

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Millett Hall was electric as the Miami RedHawks stepped onto their home floor with history on the line. With a chance to clinch their first conference title in 21 years and secure a flawless 30-0 record, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

Standing in their way were the Toledo Rockets, a determined squad ready to play spoiler. What followed was a back-and-forth battle that lived up to the moment.

Miami found themselves tested throughout the night, trading baskets and defensive stops in a game that featured multiple momentum swings. Toledo refused to back down, keeping the pressure on and forcing the RedHawks to execute in crunch time.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the final moments, Miami showed the poise of a championship-caliber team. Key defensive stops and clutch free throws sealed a narrow 74-72 victory, sending the home crowd into celebration mode and preserving the RedHawks’ undefeated record at Millett Hall.

The win not only secured the conference crown but also solidified Miami’s place in the history books. At 30-0, the RedHawks continue one of the most remarkable seasons in program history, proving they are more than just a feel-good story — they are a dominant force in college basketball.

With the postseason approaching, one thing is clear: this Miami team is built for the moment, and their historic run is far from over.