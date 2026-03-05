Bengals Focus on Defense in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

The Bleacher Report released a new post-combine three-round mock draft, and it has the Cincinnati Bengals putting a major emphasis on strengthening their defense.

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

According to the projection, Cincinnati uses all three of its early picks on defensive playmakers who could potentially make an immediate impact.

With their first-round selection, the Bengals are predicted to draft Caleb Downs, a standout safety from Ohio State Buckeyes football. Downs has quickly built a reputation as one of the most instinctive defensive backs in college football, known for his leadership, versatility, and ability to make plays all over the field.

In the second round, the mock draft has Cincinnati selecting cornerback Chandler Rivers from Duke Blue Devils football. Rivers is viewed as a strong coverage defender with the speed and physicality needed to compete against top NFL receivers.

The Bengals’ third-round projection is linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, an All-American standout known for his tackling ability and football IQ. Rodriguez could add depth and leadership to the linebacker unit while contributing on special teams early in his career.

While some of the selections may surprise fans, the overall strategy in the mock draft is clear: build a tougher, faster defense around the core of the Bengals roster. Adding high-character players who can step in and contribute right away could be key as Cincinnati looks to remain competitive in the AFC.

What do you think about these projected picks? Would you like to see the Bengals focus heavily on defense in this year’s draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.