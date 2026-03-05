Source: @racheldolezal / Instagram

Rachel Dolezal, Now Nkechi Diallo, Reinvents Her Life and Career

Former NAACP chapter leader Rachel Dolezal — who now goes by the name Nkechi Diallo — is once again making headlines as she continues to reinvent her life and career.

Dolezal first gained national attention in 2015 when it was revealed that she had misrepresented her racial identity while serving as president of the NAACP’s Spokane chapter. The controversy quickly spread across the country and ultimately led to her resignation from the civil rights organization as well as her dismissal from Eastern Washington University.

At the time, the situation sparked widespread debate about race, identity, and cultural representation in America.

In the years since the controversy, Diallo has attempted to rebuild her life in several ways. She has said that many of her choices — including how she identified publicly — were decisions she felt were necessary for survival during difficult personal circumstances.

More recently, Diallo revealed that she joined the subscription platform OnlyFans as a way to earn income while maintaining flexibility as a mother. She explained that the platform allows her to create and control her own content without the fear of losing traditional employment due to her past controversies.

In addition to producing online content, Diallo is currently working toward becoming a certified sex coach, expanding her career into the field of relationship and intimacy education.

She has also continued selling her artwork and creative projects under the name Nkechi Diallo, embracing what she describes as a new chapter focused on reinvention and self-expression.

Despite ongoing public criticism and debate surrounding her past, Diallo appears committed to moving forward and building a life that reflects her evolving identity and career path.