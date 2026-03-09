FRANK FRANKLIN II / UFC Freedom 250

No one asked for this, but the UFC unveiled its massive fight card for the upcoming Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn.

As Americans struggle to pay for everyday items such as food and gasoline, that’s not stopping Donald Trump from using the people’s house, the White House, to stage sporting spectacles.

After teasing it for months, Dana White has finally confirmed the massive fight card for UFC Freedom 250, which will be one of the many “celebrations” during the United States 250th anniversary.

The event was officially announced during a recent UFC broadcast and will take place on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026, and is billed as both historic and one of the biggest fights in MMA history.

UFC Freedom 250 will be stacked, featuring two championship bouts, including a lightweight unification bout.

Per HypeBeast:

Headlining the monumental card is a blockbuster lightweight title unification bout. Undefeated 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) will step back into the Octagon for the first time in a year to face the always-dangerous interim champion Justin Gaethje (27-5). Topuria claimed the vacant lightweight strap last June at UFC 317 with a devastating first-round knockout over Charles Oliveira, achieving two-division champ status. Meanwhile, Gaethje reclaimed the interim strap this past January at UFC 324, securing a unanimous decision victory over Paddy Pimblett.

If the main event wasn’t enough, the co-main delivers incredible historical stakes. Following an unfortunate eye injury that sidelined reigning undisputed heavyweight king Tom Aspinall, the UFC has booked an explosive interim heavyweight title clash. Brazilian powerhouse Alex Pereira (13-3) is officially vacating his light heavyweight title and moving up a weight class, aiming to conquer a historic third division. Standing in his way is the agile French striker and former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2), who is looking to secure gold following a controversial, eye-poke-induced no-contest against Aspinall last October.

Other fights on the card include Bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley versus Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler taking on Mauricio Ruffy, Bo Nickal taking on Kyle Daukaus at middleweight, and Diego Lopes mixing it up with Steve Garcia to round out the card.

What better way to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday than a bunch of men fighting on the White House South Lawn?

If you don’t care for MMA, there will also be an F1 Race in the nation’s capital as well.

Based on most reactions, fans believe Dana White dropped the ball with this card, missing an opportunity to bring in some of the biggest names in UFC history during what White believes will be his biggest MMA event ever.

You can see those reactions to the UFC Freedom 250 below.