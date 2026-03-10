Why Is Haiti Using Explosive Drones Against Gangs — And Why Are Critics Alarmed?

Drone strikes killed over 1,200 people, including 43 civilians and 17 children, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

Source: CLARENS SIFFROY / Getty – People attending a collective funeral for eight people killed in a drone strike last month run after allegedly seeing a bird and fearing a drone attack, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 4, 2025.

Explosive drone strikes used by Haitian security forces in the fight against powerful gangs are now under scrutiny after a new report found they have killed more than 1,200 people, including civilians and children.

According to a report released March 10 by Human Rights Watch, Haitian authorities have dramatically increased the use of explosive drones in recent months as part of anti-gang operations. The strikes are largely taking place in and around the capital, Port-au-Prince, where armed gangs control large areas of the city.

Human Rights Watch says at least 1,243 people were killed in drone strikes during 141 separate operations between March 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026. The organization reviewed data from multiple sources and found that among those killed were at least 43 adults who were reportedly not members of criminal groups and 17 children.

The strikes also injured 738 people, including at least 49 civilians who were not believed to be gang members. Researchers gathered information from hospital staff, victims’ families, community leaders, and videos of the attacks.

How are drones being used?

Since March 2025, Haitian security forces have been deploying quadcopter drones equipped with explosives during operations targeting gangs. Many of these strikes have taken place in densely populated areas of Port-au-Prince, raising concerns about civilian safety.

The operations have been carried out with support from Vectus Global, a U.S.-based private military company led by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, Reuters noted.

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti says the drone operations are linked to a specialized “Task Force” created by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. The task force reportedly operates with assistance from Vectus Global.

Notably, the Reuters report claimed that “The U.S. charge d’affaires in Haiti told a Senate committee last month that the State Department had ​licensed Vectus to export its services to Haiti.” A spokesperson for the U.N.-backed Gang Suppression Force in Haiti declined to comment.

The attacks have been ongoing since 2025.

One of the most concerning incidents cited in the report happened on Sept. 20, 2025. During that attack, a drone carrying an explosive device detonated near the Nan Pak sports and cultural complex in the Simon Pelé neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. At the time, children had gathered in the area for a gift distribution event organized by the Simon Pelé criminal group. Human Rights Watch found that 10 people who were not gang members were killed, including nine children between the ages of 3 and 12.

Drone strikes are increasing

Since then, the number of drone attacks in Port-au-Prince has sharply increased. The Human Rights Watch report found that 57 operations took place between November 2025 and Jan. 21 of this year, nearly double the 29 attacks recorded from August through October.

More than 40% of the reported killings occurred between Dec. 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026, according to the data.

On average, each operation killed about 8.8 people, though the most deadly strike killed 57 people in a single operation. Haiti has been struggling with extreme gang violence for years. Armed groups now control large parts of the capital and have expanded their influence beyond Port-au-Prince.

Despite support from Kenyan police forces, the United States, and the United Nations, security forces have not captured any major gang leaders.

Fear among residents

Some people living in affected neighborhoods say the drones themselves are creating fear in their communities. Because the drones can move between buildings and vehicles while operators watch through live video feeds, residents say they often feel unsafe even leaving their homes, Reuters noted.

Human Rights Watch says the use of explosive drones in populated areas violates international human rights standards. HRW’s Americas director, Juanita Goebertus, warned that the attacks could worsen the humanitarian crisis.

“Haitian authorities should urgently rein in the security forces and private contractors working for them before more children die,” she told Reuters.

“Restoring security in Haiti is essential,” Goebertus added in the Human Rights Watch report. “But unlawful attacks with armed drones are adding a new layer of abuses to the violence that has devastated communities for years.”

