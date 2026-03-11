Luka Dončić Reportedly Facing Custody Dispute Over Daughters After Split

Dončić and ex-fiancée ended relationship, now in custody battle over where daughters should live during his NBA career.

Disagreement centers on whether girls should stay with Dončić in US or remain in Slovenia with their mother.

International custody cases can be complex due to differences in laws and travel challenges for parents and children.

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

NBA star Luka Dončić is reportedly dealing with a difficult personal situation off the court as he navigates a custody dispute involving his two daughters.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to reports discussed during a recent segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the situation developed after Dončić and his fiancée ended their relationship and called off their planned wedding. The couple had reportedly been preparing to get married this year before their relationship took a turn.

✕

Now, the focus has shifted to the future of their children.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The disagreement centers on where the daughters should live while Dončić continues his NBA career in the United States. The basketball star reportedly wants the girls to stay with him during the NBA season so he can remain closely involved in their daily lives while playing professionally.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

However, their mother reportedly prefers that the children remain in Slovenia, where she currently lives.

Because of the distance between the two countries and the demanding schedule that comes with being an NBA player, the situation has become complicated. The disagreement has now reportedly moved into a custody battle as both parents attempt to determine what arrangement will be best for their daughters.

While Dončić is widely known for his success on the court, situations like this highlight the personal challenges that professional athletes often face behind the scenes.

Balancing a career that requires constant travel, intense training, and months-long seasons can make family matters even more complex. For international players like Dončić, those challenges can be magnified when family members live in different countries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dončić, who has become one of the NBA’s biggest stars, has built a reputation as one of the league’s most talented and exciting players. Since entering the NBA, he has earned multiple All-Star selections and established himself as a franchise cornerstone.

Despite the public attention surrounding his basketball career, Dončić has generally kept his personal life relatively private. The current custody dispute has brought new attention to that part of his life.

Legal experts often note that international custody cases can be particularly complicated due to differences in laws between countries and travel considerations for both parents and children.

At this point, it remains unclear how the situation will be resolved or whether the two sides will reach a private agreement.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Luka Dončić Reportedly Facing Custody Dispute Over Daughters After Split was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com