Cincinnati Bengals Improve Defense with New Signings

Cincinnati Bengals Add Defensive Talent on First Day of Free Agency

Published on March 12, 2026

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals made important moves to strengthen their defense on the opening day of NFL free agency, signing safety Bryan Cook and defensive end Boye Mafe.

Cook, a Cincinnati native, brings both leadership and familiarity with the city as he joins the Bengals’ defensive unit. His return home adds a meaningful storyline to the signing, as he now has the opportunity to contribute to the team representing his hometown. Known for his physical play and awareness in the secondary, Cook is expected to provide support and stability in the defensive backfield.

The Bengals also added talent to their pass rush with the signing of Boye Mafe. The defensive end expressed excitement about joining the organization and believes the team has strong potential moving forward. Mafe’s speed and ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks could give the Bengals another valuable weapon on the defensive line.

Both players shared their enthusiasm about becoming part of the Bengals organization and emphasized their commitment to helping the team succeed. As the offseason continues, these additions signal Cincinnati’s focus on strengthening the defense and building toward another competitive season.

