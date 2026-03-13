Why Janet Jackson Hates Michael’s New Biopic

A new report says Janet Jackson was not pleased after seeing the upcoming biopic about her late brother Michael Jackson. According to reports, the music superstar was reportedly enraged by the film following a private screening in Los Angeles, which allegedly led to a heated phone argument with her brother Jermaine Jackson.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Sources say the tension started immediately after the screening. While Janet was critical of the movie, Jermaine reportedly had the opposite reaction and loudly applauded when the film ended. Witnesses say Janet’s boyfriend also celebrated the film, reportedly cheering and saying, “Now that’s a movie,” which only added to the awkward moment.

Reports also say Janet had no involvement in the project. She was reportedly invited to participate but declined the offer, even though the film is backed by the Jackson family estate.

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The upcoming biopic, Michael, has already been surrounded by controversy. Critics have questioned how the film will address the more difficult chapters of Michael Jackson’s life. Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed previously called the biopic “a complete whitewash” of the singer’s life.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has also reportedly criticized the script, calling it dishonest and saying it is filled with inaccuracies.

Despite the criticism and reported family tension, the highly anticipated film continues to generate major attention as fans and critics alike wait to see how the King of Pop’s story will be told on the big screen.