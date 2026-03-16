Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Flavor Flav stepped up to represent the USA’s female Olympians the right way.

Donald Trump caught some heat after making questionable remarks about whether he planned to invite the women’s hockey team to the White House, saying he would face criticism if he didn’t extend the invite. The team ultimately saved him the trouble and declined the invitation.

Following that situation, the New York rap legend stepped up to celebrate the USA’s female Olympians himself. Instead of just showing up online, he decided to do something bigger.

Flav is curating a whole weekend in Las Vegas from July 16 through July 19 to honor the athletes who competed during the Winter Games in Italy.

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The Public Enemy rapper member took to social media with a heartfelt message inviting the women’s team to join him in Vegas.

“I saw the video that you posted the other day about the U.S. Women’s Olympic team. I was blown away. These ladies deserve their flowers. They deserve their respect. I want to invite all the ladies to the show in Vegas this summer. I’m 100% serious. I’m a girl, Dad, bro. My daughters watching these young ladies achieve greatness inspires my kids.”

The “She Got Game” weekend in Vegas will reportedly be a private event for the athletes, giving them a chance to celebrate their accomplishments together and soak up the appreciation they’ve earned.

Flavor Flav Treats The U.S. Women Olympians Amid Trump Hating From The Sideline was originally published on hiphopwired.com