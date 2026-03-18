FC Cincinnati’s Kevin Denkey Involved in Early Morning Crash but Cleared to Play

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FC Cincinnati forward Kevin Denkey was involved in a car crash early Monday morning on Interstate 71 after reportedly losing control of his Lamborghini near Kennedy Avenue.

According to the club, Denkey was evaluated by doctors as a precaution following the incident. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries and is still expected to be available for FC Cincinnati’s upcoming match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Team officials also confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Instead, the incident has been attributed to rainy road conditions at the time, which likely contributed to Denkey losing control of the vehicle.

The crash comes shortly after FC Cincinnati’s recent loss to the New England Revolution. Denkey has recorded one goal through four matches so far this season as he continues to settle into his role with the team.

While the situation could have been much worse, the outcome appears to be a fortunate one, with Denkey safe and set to return to action.