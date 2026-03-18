Listen Live
Close
Sports

Kevin Denkey Cleared to Play After Car Crash

FC Cincinnati’s Kevin Denkey Involved In Early Morning Crash But Cleared To Play

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

FC Cincinnati’s Kevin Denkey Involved in Early Morning Crash but Cleared to Play

SOCCER: MAR 15 MLS New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

FC Cincinnati forward Kevin Denkey was involved in a car crash early Monday morning on Interstate 71 after reportedly losing control of his Lamborghini near Kennedy Avenue.

According to the club, Denkey was evaluated by doctors as a precaution following the incident. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries and is still expected to be available for FC Cincinnati’s upcoming match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Team officials also confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Instead, the incident has been attributed to rainy road conditions at the time, which likely contributed to Denkey losing control of the vehicle.

The crash comes shortly after FC Cincinnati’s recent loss to the New England Revolution. Denkey has recorded one goal through four matches so far this season as he continues to settle into his role with the team.

While the situation could have been much worse, the outcome appears to be a fortunate one, with Denkey safe and set to return to action.

Related Tags

FC cincinnati

More from 100.3
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

16 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

Backstage Pass: We Them Ones Cincinnati Valentine’s Takeover

iOne Local | Cincinnati Cutest Couple Contest 2026 | 2026-02-02
Contests  |  100.3 RNB CINCY

VOTE Cincinnati’s Cutest Couple!

2:15
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Kim Kardashian Worried Ray J’s Allegations Can Impact Her Legal Career

2:52
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Michael Jackson’s Ex-Publicist Says Beyoncé Supported Him When Others Didn’t

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close