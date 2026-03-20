Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Inside GABP’s 2026 Upgrades

Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati

The 2026 season at Great American Ball Park is bringing more than just baseball…

As the Cincinnati Reds gear up for Opening Day March 26th, the ballpark is rolling out a mix of new food items, fan-focused spaces and in-game entertainment designed to keep fans engaged from first pitch to final out.

Leading the culinary charge once again is Executive Chef Gary Davis, now in his ninth season, continuing to blend classic ballpark staples with Cincinnati flavor.

MORE: Rick Ross & Ludacris Headline Reds’ 2026 Post-Game Concert Series

New Fan Experience Additions

One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of the Fan Zone Food Hub on the first-base side.

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Designed with an open-market layout, the space brings together local favorites like Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Pizza, Wings and Rings, Porkopolis and Rosie’s Ice Cream- along with ballpark staples like burgers, hot dogs and snacks. The addition of self-service checkout stations is expected to cut down wait times so fans can get back to the game quicker.

Keep Up With The Reds!

Dessert also gets an upgrade with new Rosie’s Ice Cream stands near Sections 132 and 413, serving soft-serve in Reds helmets, cones and sundaes including options topped with Baby Ruth.

And for the entertainment side, fans will start seeing the Rockin’ Redlegs, an 11-piece brass band performing throughout the ballpark.