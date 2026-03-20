Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Inside GABP’s 2026 Upgrades
- New Fan Zone Food Hub offers local favorites and self-checkout to reduce wait times.
- Expanded dessert options with Rosie's Ice Cream stands and specialty treats.
- Diverse new menu items feature Cincinnati-inspired flavors and local partnerships.
The 2026 season at Great American Ball Park is bringing more than just baseball…
As the Cincinnati Reds gear up for Opening Day March 26th, the ballpark is rolling out a mix of new food items, fan-focused spaces and in-game entertainment designed to keep fans engaged from first pitch to final out.
Leading the culinary charge once again is Executive Chef Gary Davis, now in his ninth season, continuing to blend classic ballpark staples with Cincinnati flavor.
MORE: Rick Ross & Ludacris Headline Reds’ 2026 Post-Game Concert Series
New Fan Experience Additions
One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of the Fan Zone Food Hub on the first-base side.
Designed with an open-market layout, the space brings together local favorites like Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Pizza, Wings and Rings, Porkopolis and Rosie’s Ice Cream- along with ballpark staples like burgers, hot dogs and snacks. The addition of self-service checkout stations is expected to cut down wait times so fans can get back to the game quicker.
Dessert also gets an upgrade with new Rosie’s Ice Cream stands near Sections 132 and 413, serving soft-serve in Reds helmets, cones and sundaes including options topped with Baby Ruth.
And for the entertainment side, fans will start seeing the Rockin’ Redlegs, an 11-piece brass band performing throughout the ballpark.
New Menu Items for 2026
This year’s menu leans heavy into bold flavors and local inspiration. Here’s what’s new:
- Queen City Classic Burger – Double smash burger with American cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato, served with fries
- Queen City Crunch Burger – Double smash burger topped with pimento cheese, crushed Grippo’s chips and pickles
- G.L.T. (Gotta, Lettuce & Tomato) – Crispy Glier’s gotta patty with classic toppings and horseradish aioli sliders
- Glier’s Gotta Nachos – Gotta crumbles with cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream and jalapeños
- Stadium Burnt Ends – BBQ sausage bites with sweet rub, pickled onions and white BBQ sauce
- The Cincy Heat – Double-smoked sausage with braised peppers, onions and whole grain mustard
- Jalapeño Cheddar Cajun Bowl – Sausage bites over Cajun rice with peppers, onions and cream sauce
- Smoked Brisket Street Corn Bowl – Brisket paired with street corn, Cotija cheese and BBQ sauce
- White Chicken Chili Fry Box – Loaded fries with chicken, queso, beans and toppings
- Frito Chili Fry Box – Vegetarian chili, cheese, Fritos and jalapeños over fries
- Tofuego Tacos – Chipotle shredded tofu tacos with jalapeño aioli and fresh toppings
- Wings & Rings Boneless Wings – Tossed in garlic medium or honey BBQ
- Baby Ruth Brownie Sundae – Brownies topped with soft serve, caramel and whipped cream
- Double Play Donut Parfait – Cinnamon sugar donuts layered with banana pudding, wafers and caramel
More Than Just the Game
Beyond the food and fan upgrades, the Reds are continuing their lineup of themed nights and postgame concerts, with performances already announced from Marshmellow, Rick Ross, and Ludacris this summer.
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Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Inside GABP’s 2026 Upgrades was originally published on wiznation.com