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Snoop Dogg Announces New Album and Film Project

Snoop Dogg Keeps The Momentum Going With New Album And Film Announcement

Published on March 23, 2026

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Snoop Dogg Keeps the Momentum Going with New Album and Film Announcement

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Hip hop icon Snoop Dogg continues to prove why he remains one of the most influential figures in the game. The West Coast legend is once again making headlines, delivering exciting news for fans with both a new album and an upcoming film project on the way.

Snoop recently announced that his brand-new album is set to drop on April 10th, adding yet another chapter to his already legendary catalog. Known for constantly evolving while staying true to his signature sound, fans can expect a project that blends classic vibes with fresh energy.

But that’s not all—Snoop is also stepping back into the film world. He revealed that a new movie is in the works, with the official trailer scheduled to be released on March 27th. The film is already generating buzz, especially with the introduction of intriguing characters like Ru Little and Do Wrong, hinting at a storyline centered around a high-stakes situation, possibly involving a heist.

Adding even more excitement, the movie will feature appearances from rising artists including Ray Vaughn and Hitta J3, showcasing a blend of established talent and new voices in the culture.

From music to movies, Snoop Dogg continues to expand his empire while staying deeply connected to hip hop. With both projects dropping around the same time, fans have plenty to look forward to as the Doggfather keeps the spotlight firmly on him

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