10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

Source: RODWORKS / Getty Making extra money in Ohio has become more important as everyday costs continue to rise. Many Cleveland residents are turning to flexible side hustles to boost their income without committing to a second full-time job. From app-based gigs to local resale opportunities, there are more ways than ever to earn on your own schedule. Some side hustles require little to no startup cost, while others can grow into steady income streams over time. Whether you want quick cash or long-term earning potential, these side hustles are helping people across Northeast Ohio make money right now. ⚠️ Disclaimer Earnings will vary based on time, effort, location, and market demand. These ranges are estimates based on reported experiences and should not be considered guaranteed income. 1. Selling Items on Facebook Marketplace Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Selling on Facebook Marketplace has become one of the easiest ways to make quick cash locally. Many people in Cleveland flip furniture, tools, and electronics they find cheap or free. You can source items from garage sales, curb pickups, or clearance sections. Listings are free, and buyers are often nearby, which keeps things simple. Some sellers report making anywhere from $50 to $500+ per week, depending on effort and inventory.

2. Delivering Food with DoorDash Food delivery remains one of the most accessible side hustles in Ohio. You can sign up quickly and start earning within days. Busy areas like Downtown Cleveland, Lakewood, and university districts often have steady demand. Drivers can choose their own hours and work as little or as much as they want. Many dashers say they earn between $15 to $25 per hour, especially during peak times.

3. Driving for Uber or Lyft Rideshare driving continues to be a popular way to bring in extra income. Weekend nights, events, and airport runs can be especially profitable. Drivers appreciate the flexibility and the ability to cash out quickly. Cleveland’s event scene and airport traffic help keep rides consistent. Earnings often range from $20 to $35 per hour, depending on timing and demand.

4. Flipping Furniture for Profit Furniture flipping is gaining popularity across Northeast Ohio. Many people find low-cost or free pieces and resell them after simple cleaning or minor repairs. You do not need advanced skills to get started, just time and a good eye. Social platforms make it easy to find buyers quickly. Some flippers report profits of $100 to $1,000+ per item, depending on quality.

5. Grocery Delivery with Instacart Grocery delivery is another flexible way to earn money on your own schedule. Shoppers pick and deliver groceries for customers who prefer convenience. Suburban areas around Cleveland often provide steady order volume. Tips can significantly boost overall earnings. Many shoppers earn between $15 to $30 per hour, depending on order size and efficiency.

6. Junk Removal / Hauling Junk removal can turn into a high-paying side hustle with the right setup. People often need help clearing out garages, basements, or old furniture. A truck or large vehicle makes this much easier to manage. Some jobs take only a few hours but pay well. Individuals report making $100 to $500+ per job, depending on the load size.

7. Selling on eBay Selling on eBay allows you to reach buyers beyond your local area. Items like collectibles, vintage goods, and electronics often perform well. Many sellers source products from thrift stores or clearance racks. Shipping adds an extra step, but it also increases profit potential. Monthly earnings can range from $200 to $2,000+, depending on volume.

8. Lawn Care Ohio’s changing seasons make this a year-round opportunity. Lawn care is in high demand during warmer months, while snow removal picks up in winter. Many homeowners prefer to pay for convenience and consistency. Equipment costs can be low if you already own basic tools. Some workers earn $25 to $75 per job, with repeat clients boosting income.