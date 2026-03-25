Former Reds Star Joey Votto Gifts Custom Clock To Team, City Of Cincinnati

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Former Joey Votto is giving back to the city that embraced him for more than two decades in a way that will stand the test of time. After 22 years with the Cincinnati Reds organization, Votto has unveiled a custom-built Verdin street clock as a heartfelt thank you to the fans, the team, and the city of Cincinnati.

The impressive clock stands 16 feet eight inches tall and features 36 inch dials, making it a striking new addition to Crosley Terrace just outside Great American Ball Park. Designed in the official Reds Pantone red and detailed with subtle baseball elements, the piece blends tradition with the spirit of the game.

Votto shared that this gift is more than just a structure. It is a symbol of appreciation and connection. Throughout his career, he became one of the most beloved figures in franchise history, and this clock represents his desire to remain part of the Reds experience even beyond his playing days.

Now standing as a permanent fixture near the ballpark, the clock adds to the charm and mystique that surrounds game day in Cincinnati. For fans heading into the stadium, it will serve as both a meeting place and a reminder of the memories Votto helped create, while also marking the beginning of new ones for generations to come.