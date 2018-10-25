WORLD SERIES: Red Sox Go Up 2-0

The Boston Red Sox are heading to Los Angeles in the driver’s seat of the World Series after beating the Dodgers 4-2 Wednesday at Fenway Park to take a two-games-to-none lead in the series.

In a similar situation to Monday night, Boston once again broke the game open in the middle innings. Tuesday it was in the fifth inning, with two outs, the Sox knocked out Dodger starter Hyun-Jin Ryu [pr: Hin-jin Ree-you] and embarrassed reliever Ryan Madson with the three-run rally.

The Sox loaded up the bases against Ryu, who was replaced by Madson, who walked Steve Pearce to tie the score 2-2. Then he gave up a single to J.D. Martinez that scored two runs. That was enough for the Red Sox.

Boston starter David Price gave up two runs in the fourth, but he later settled down with neither he, nor the Red Sox bullpen allowing the Dodgers to score again.

Game 3 from Dodger Stadium airs Friday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. Rookie Walker Buehler will pitch for the Dodgers while Boston will send Rick Porcello to the mound. (MLB.com)

Fasho Thoughts:

The next three games, if necessary, are in Los Angeles with warmer temperatures that may favor the Dodgers.

The Red Sox can wrap it up in Los Angeles if they take two of the three games there.

The friendly confines of Dodger Stadium might help L.A. regain their mojo and force the series back to Boston for Game 6.

Also On 100.3: