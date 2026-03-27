14 Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger That Prove His Pen Is Elite

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Eric Bellinger has quietly been everywhere in R&B and pop. He’s the guy in the room helping shape hooks, melodies, and moments you swear you’ve heard a thousand times. And yet, a lot of listeners still don’t realize how many big records have his name in the credits.

From late-night R&B to glossy radio smashes, his writing proves he understands feel, groove, and emotion on a different level. When you line up the songs he’s written, the picture is clear: Eric isn’t just nice with the pen, he’s essential to the sound of the last decade and change.

So instead of just talking about his talent, let’s show the receipts. Here are 14 of the best songs written by Eric Bellinger and why each one hits so hard.