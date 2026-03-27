Netflix Raising U.S. Prices For Second Time In Less Than Two Years

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Netflix is raising its prices again, and subscribers are definitely feeling it.

The streaming giant Netflix has increased the cost of its cheapest ad-supported plan from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. While that may seem like a small jump, it’s part of a bigger trend, as all of Netflix’s tiers are going up. The standard plan now climbs from $17.99 to $19.99, and the premium plan rises from $24.99 to $26.99 per month.

These price hikes come as Netflix continues to evolve beyond just movies and TV shows. The company has been expanding into new territory, including live events and video podcasts, while also redesigning its interface across TVs and mobile devices to improve user experience.

Behind the scenes, Netflix has also been making major business moves. The company reportedly attempted to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max but ultimately lost the bid to Paramount. That deal could have dramatically shifted the streaming landscape.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s advertising strategy is becoming a bigger piece of the puzzle. The company brought in around $1.5 billion from ads in 2025 alone and has hinted that even more ad formats could be on the way. That means subscribers on the lower-priced tier may see more ads in the future as Netflix continues to grow that revenue stream.

With rising prices and expanding features, Netflix is clearly betting that users will stick around for more than just binge-worthy content. The question now is whether subscribers feel the added cost is worth it.

Source: The Verge