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15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong

15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It

Quit Butchering These 15 Luxury Brand Names - Here's How to Say Them Right

Published on March 30, 2026

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Let’s keep it real….. nothing un-alive’s your presence faster than mispronouncing something you’re trying to flex. You don’t have to be from Paris or Milan, but if you’re stepping into rooms, talking fashion, watches, or cars… you gotta say it right. Clean. Confident. No hesitation.

Here’s the correction list… so you won’t be looking like a goofy at game time!

1. 

Hermès

Say it: air-mez

No “Her-meez.” Keep it sharp.

2. 

Givenchy

Say it: zhee-von-shee

If you’re saying the “G” hard… you’re off.

3. 

Porsche

Say it: por-shuh

Two syllables. Always. No debate.

4. 

Balmain

Say it: bal-mahn

Silent ending. Smooth delivery.

5. 

Louis Vuitton

Say it: loo-ee vwee-ton

You don’t rush this one.

6. 

Yves Saint Laurent

Say it: eve san loh-ron

“Yves” is Eve. Lock that in.

7. 

Bvlgari

Say it: bool-gah-ree

That “V” isn’t what you think it is.

8. 

Versace

Say it: ver-sah-chee

If you say “ver-sayce”… fix it immediately.

9. 

Moschino

Say it: mos-key-no

“K” sound. Not “sh.”

10. 

Tag Heuer

Say it: tag hoy-er

Respect the watch game.

11. 

Loewe

Say it: loh-veh

Most people butcher this. Don’t be most people.

12. 

Cartier

Say it: car-tee-ay

Smooth. Controlled. No extra noise.

13. 

Hublot

Say it: oo-blo

Silent “H.” Keep it clean.

14. 

Chloé

Say it: klo-ay

Simple — don’t overthink it.

15. 

Lancôme

Say it: lahn-comb

Soft ending. No hard “me.”

Final Take

This ain’t about being fancy; it’s about being sharp. Details matter. The way you speak, carry yourself, and move… that’s what separates you.

Anybody can wear luxury. Not everybody can speak it correctly.

15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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