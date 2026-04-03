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Cincinnati Bengals Ramp Up for 2026 Season with Offseason Workouts and Draft Prep

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially shifting into offseason mode as they prepare for a pivotal 2026 campaign. With the NFL Draft approaching and organized team activities on the horizon, the team is laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a strong season ahead.

From April through June, the Bengals will conduct their offseason workout program, focusing on strength training, conditioning, and position-specific drills. This phase is critical for player development, allowing both veterans and newcomers to build chemistry while sharpening their physical and mental readiness.

A key part of the offseason will be Organized Team Activities (OTAs), scheduled for June 1–3 and June 9–11. These sessions provide a structured environment for players to get reps in and begin implementing schemes ahead of training camp. Shortly after, the team will hold its mandatory minicamp from June 16–18, where full participation is required and competition begins to intensify.

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The Bengals will also focus on developing their newest additions through a rookie football development program beginning May 11. This period is designed to help first-year players transition to the NFL level, both on and off the field, as they adjust to the speed and expectations of the league.

Adding to the anticipation, the full NFL schedule for the 2026 season is expected to be released in mid-May, giving fans their first look at the road ahead.

With a structured offseason plan in place, the Cincinnati Bengals are taking the necessary steps to build momentum early—setting the tone for what they hope will be a competitive and successful 2026 season.