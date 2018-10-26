PIPE BOMBS: Probe Takes Turn Towards Florida

Investigators looking into at the rash of pipe bombs sent to several opponents of Donald Trump are focusing on southern Florida. They believe that some of the packages containing the explosive devices were mailed from that area, two people briefed on the situation said Thursday.

This development came after three more bombs were discovered in New York and Delaware the FBI said Thursday morning. One of those packages was addressed to actor Robert De Niro, who resides in Lower Manhattan with the other two sent to one-time VP Joe Biden.

In addition, New York’s Time Warner Center, home to CNN, was partially evacuated late Thursday as police looking into reports of a few unattended packages. This came just a day after a bomb was mailed to the cable networks New York headquarters.

Information from the U.S. Postal Service showed that many of the packages were sent from Florida and went through postal facilities in the state, including a facility in Opa-locka. (The New York Times)

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill says that the bomber will be caught. OC:…these acts. [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “We are investigating all of this with great precision. I can say with certainty that we will identify and arrest a person or people responsible for these acts.”

Fasho Thoughts:

This is no joke. Those bombs could have killed or seriously injured someone.

There are those that believe that the bombs are some sort of “false flag” conspiracy designed to muster up sympathy for Democrats prior to the mid-term elections, though there is no evidence to support those theories.

None of the devices have exploded but authorities say they should be considered dangerous.

