The Fumble: The NBA’s Jaden Ivey Problem, Gervonta Davis’ Latest Accusations & More

Source: Evan Bernstein / Getty

The most trending NBA player of the week isn’t even on a team anymore.

Jaden Ivey’s been under fire for an Instagram Live rant in which he criticized the NBA’s involvement in Pride Month. It was later discovered that he had a habit of trying to preach his Catholicism to his Chicago Bulls teammates, which led to them dismissing him for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Ridney Rikai dig into an issue larger than Ivey’s anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, and that he might actually be suffering from mental health issues.

“He appears to be quite manic,” Rodney begins. “And there’s certain signs and symptoms that take place before we see somebody go full Delonte West or full Kyle Singler, who used to play for the Duke Blue Devils. I think that he is displaying preliminary stages of some long-term mental health issues. I’m not a mental health expert, but I can see there’s something there. So I have to have a level of empathy and not hearken too much on the words that he said and try to figure out what’s at the core of him.”

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Another athlete dealing with damning accusations is Gervonta “Tank” Davis, after footage surfaced of him pushing his ex-girlfriend down the stairs of a Miami strip club.

Davis has been arrested for assault before, and Rodney thinks the only way he might be able to get back on track is to serve some prison time. Samaria is more concerned with women who date him, constantly putting themselves in harm’s way despite knowing all of the prior allegations.

“The Yelp reviews are there, right? We’ve seen it,” Samaria said. “We’ve seen videos of it. We’ve seen all of the affidavits and the court cases. Why are you still dating somebody like that? Why are you still allowing somebody like that to get close to you? I don’t know if you think that that’s not going to happen to you, but it probably will.”

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with Atlanta artist bdifferent about his latest project Come On!! and what it’s been like to watch his brother, Anthony Edwards’ rise in the NBA.

The Fumble: The NBA’s Jaden Ivey Problem, Gervonta Davis’ Latest Accusations & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com