Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Kanye West Breaks Records With Historic 33 Million Dollar Two Night Run in Los Angeles

Kanye West is once again rewriting the record books, this time with a historic run of performances in Los Angeles. The multi Grammy winning artist has reportedly delivered the highest grossing show by a rapper in music history, all from just two nights on stage.

During his Friday April 3 performance at SoFi Stadium, Kanye is said to have brought in an incredible 18 million dollars in revenue from a single show. When combined with a second performance at the same venue, the total climbs to an estimated 33 million dollars, placing the run in a league of its own.

The figures were first reported by Bloomberg, though official numbers have not yet been publicly released. According to sources familiar with the matter, the totals are still pending final approval before becoming official.

Even without confirmed reports, the impact is undeniable. Kanye West continues to prove his ability to draw massive crowds and generate record setting revenue, reinforcing his status as one of the most influential and commercially powerful artists in the world.