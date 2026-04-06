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Breakdown of Joe Flacco contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals are making it clear they are all in for the 2026 season, using free agency to strengthen their roster on both sides of the ball. While much of the focus has been on improving the defense, the team also made important moves to maintain stability on offense.

Among those moves, the Bengals re signed Dalton Risner and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, ensuring depth and experience remain in place. Flacco, who joined the team last season following an injury to franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, proved to be a valuable presence both on and off the field.

His new deal is a one year contract worth 6 million dollars, with two void years included. The structure features a base salary of 1.3 million dollars along with performance based incentives, giving the Bengals flexibility while still rewarding production.

Bringing back Flacco addresses a critical need for Cincinnati, providing a dependable backup behind Burrow. With a proven veteran ready if called upon, the Bengals add an extra layer of security at the quarterback position as they look to make another strong push in the upcoming season.

Combined with their defensive upgrades, these moves show a balanced approach from Cincinnati as they aim to remain competitive in a loaded AFC.