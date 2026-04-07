John Legend Planning Solo Tour

Source: Courtesy of MasterClass / MasterClass

John Legend is bringing a special kind of experience to the stage this spring as his “Evening of Songs and Stories” tour makes a stop at the Akron Civic Theatre on April 11.

This isn’t your typical concert. Legend is leaning into a stripped down, deeply personal format that puts the focus on connection. The show features just him and his piano, creating an intimate atmosphere where the music feels closer and the stories hit a little deeper. He describes the experience as a true conversation with the audience, offering a rare look into both his artistry and his life.

Fans can expect more than just the hits. Legend is opening up in ways he hasn’t before, sharing personal stories and even photos from his childhood and family life. It’s a vulnerable and autobiographical performance that adds a new layer to the music people already know and love.

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The timing of the tour also reflects an evolving chapter in his career. His latest project, My Favorite Dream, takes a different direction as a children’s album inspired by his family with Chrissy Teigen and produced by Sufjan Stevens. It shows a softer, more playful side of the award winning artist.

Behind the scenes, Legend is making major moves as well. He recently partnered with Roc Nation for management and already has new music lined up for release this fall. Looking ahead, he plans to hit the road again next year and continue expanding his creative reach, including work on Broadway with an upcoming adaptation of Imitation of Life set to premiere off Broadway in September.

For fans in Ohio, this Akron stop offers something rare. It is not just a concert, it is a chance to see one of music’s biggest voices in a raw and personal setting that brings you closer to the man behind the music.