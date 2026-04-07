Jake Paul Wants To Do A Blackface Skit In Response To Druski

Source: BSR Agency / Getty

Last month, comedian and YouTuber Druski went viral after releasing a comedy skit that showed him depicted as a white conservative woman, namely Erika Kirk. Predictably, Caucasian MAGA morons lost their minds, comparing it to blackface, which everyone who reads books and showers daily knows is not comparable, because there were no anti-white minstrel shows, white people aren’t a minority group, and we don’t live in a Black supremacist society, currently or historically.

But what’s arguably even more annoying than white people getting offended by Druski’s skit and letting their fragile feelings supersede logic and historical context, is two wayward white boys who claim they weren’t offended by the skit, but are still discussing the use of blackface as a response to Druski—because they’re still letting their fragile feelings supersede logic and historical context.

I’m looking at you, Jake Paul and Theo Von.

Paul, a content creator turned semi-pro boxer, was sitting down with comedian Von, host of This Past Weekend with Theo Von, where the two dished about how much they loved the Druski skit, and how MAGA haters were foolish for being upset, before Paul decided to bounce an idea off of Von, regarding his plan to venture into sketch comedy, with a blackface skit.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Honestly, it’s f**king hilarious. I loved it,” Paul told Von. “I’m obviously Republican and all the Republicans being mad about this shit is like a f**king L for Republicans because this is f**king hilarious. And even though it’s f**king dark and twisted, this is what comedy f**king is—that we are f**king humans. Let’s make fun of ourselves, and there’s truth in this. An extreme truth, and people weren’t ready for that.”

Now, Paul could have just stopped there. The avid Trump supporter—whose jaw turns to glass when fighting pro boxers who are not 60-year-old retirees—could have let the discussion fizzle out on a good note, saying it’s just comedy, Republicans should stop being such snowflakes, and that he thought Druski’s skit was “hilarious.” But we knew he wouldn’t stop there; no white conservative dude-bro is going to launch into a “let’s make fun of ourselves” speech without also deciding he should get a pass for being racist and calling it comedy. So, we all should’ve known what was coming next.

“I want to ask you something because I’ve been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists and I was going to do a response to this and like go and do like the full on,” Paul told Von, who responded by meekly asking, “Darker?”

“And do it and just do it back, because why not?” Paul said. “Like, are we on the same playing field?”

No, Temu Dolph Lundgren, we are not all on the same playing field. In fact, just keep the word “field” out of your colonizer mouth.

First of all, Paul is no comedian. He might hit the “send” button on silly videos of him doing white boy things on occasion, but he’s never been a sketch comedy producer. So, if his first idea for a sketch has him calling around for makeup artists who will take a blackface commission, well, that’s probably because he’s a racist who thinks he has stumbled across an idea for racism-but-allegation-free racism, and that’s just not how it works.

What’s worse is that Paul decided to consult another white man to see if his exhaustingly white idea would land the way he imagines it will, and Von did not disappoint…anyone who didn’t expect him to be anything but exhaustingly white in response.

Because why did Von open his mouth to advise Paul to find a Black friend to give him blackface street cred, and why did he land on Charles Barkley as a possible candidate for said Black friend?

“I think if there’s a way to do it…I think—yeah—I think there needs to be some Black support for the character,” Von said. “Like say if Druski, um—I’m trying to think of somebody else.”

While Von was fumbling through his mental rolodex of Black celebrities he knows, Paul suggested Barkley—which was weird, both because Barkley vocally hates Trump, and because he’s not exactly the first person anyone thinks of as a mouthpiece for Black people—and Von agreed, suggesting he get “one of those guys to say, ‘Hey, he’s doing the skit with me; let’s do this,’ as if Barkley, or any Black guy, for that matter, could represent Black permission to use blackface as a whole.

Of course, Paul rejected the idea, saying partnering with a Black person would constitute “pussying out.”

“Doesn’t that make us more prejudiced?” he asked. “That makes us [prejudiced] if we have to partner with someone. Druski just dropped this.”

“We should f**king make fun of each other. And I don’t see in color, I see in truth and comedy. So like, what are we talking about? What era are we living in?” he continued.

“I don’t see color, I just really want to do blackface to respond to a Black guy who did white face”—is a take, I guess.

Look, two white men discussing the issue of blackface among each other was never going to go well, but these two really had the exact discussion that perfectly illustrates why the clueless and hue-less would do well to stay in their lane.

Let’s just go ahead and watch the Druski skit again, if only to get the taste of all that white nonsense out of our mouths.

SEE ALSO:

Anticipation Builds For Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Match



Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Boxing Match Set





Jake Paul Wants To Do A Blackface Skit In Response To Druski was originally published on newsone.com