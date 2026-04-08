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Netflix And Kevin Hart’s “Funny AF” Back For A New Season

Published on April 8, 2026

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Netflix is bringing the laughs in a big way with the release of the first trailer for its upcoming comedy competition series, Funny AF with Kevin Hart.

Led by comedy superstar Kevin Hart, the series is on a mission to discover the next breakout name in stand-up comedy. Contestants from major audition cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago will go head-to-head in a series of challenges designed to reflect the real-life grind of making it in comedy.

Among the standout competitors already generating buzz are Usama Siddiquee and Uncle Lazer, both bringing unique styles and personalities to the stage.

The competition won’t be judged lightly either. A lineup of heavy-hitting guest judges is set to appear throughout the season, including Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser—each bringing their own comedic expertise and industry insight.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart is set to premiere on April 20, with the stakes getting even higher as the competition progresses. The semi-finals and finals will air live on May 4 and May 5, giving viewers the power to vote in real time and help decide who walks away with their own Netflix stand-up special.

With big names, rising talent, and audience participation, this series is shaping up to be must-watch TV for comedy fans everywhere.

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