Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Right now, First Lady Melania Trump has people across the nation scratching their heads, wondering why she called a White House press conference to publicly deny allegations of involvement with late billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that, apparently, nobody even knew about until she brought them up.

“I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” Melania said, weirdly answering a question no one asked her. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, (Ghislaine) Maxwell.”

After she gave her completely unsolicited statement, reporters asked her if she’d also like to deny non-existent allegations that she secretly orchestrated the 9/11 terror attacks, or that she stole the Capitol building blueprints to give to Jan. 6 rioters so they’d know which side of the building was easiest to scale.

I’m joking. Nobody asked her that, but they might as well have, because — seriously, Mrs. Trump, what are you even on about?

From the Associated Press:

The seemingly out-of-the-blue message came as her husband, President Donald Trump, and his administration had finally seemed to move past more than a year of controversy surrounding Epstein, especially as the Iran war had become all-consuming in Washington. The first lady’s comments almost assuredly will serve to push the story back into the political spotlight even as the president urged the public and media to move on from the case. Nick Clemens, a spokesperson for the first lady, said the West Wing was aware beforehand that she was making a statement. But he deferred to the West Wing on whether the content of what Melania Trump planned to say was known. The White House press office did not respond to requests for comment.

I mean, seriously, does the First Lady not know that there are folks out there who think her husband started a whole-ass war in Iran to distract from how the drama behind Epstein files and many of their most recent revelations — which include child rape allegations against the president — have damaged the credibility of the administration? Now, Melania is out here stoking concerns that the war is going so horribly that the Epstein fiasco is becoming the preferred distraction.

Of course, in an interview with MS NOW, President Donald Trump said he didn’t “know anything about” his wife’s statement ahead of time, contradicting what a spokesperson for Melania told the New York Times, which was that the president knew she planned to make a statement, but may not have known on what topic.

In his brief telephone interview with MS NOW, Trump said of his wife’s alleged (I guess) ties to Epstein, “She didn’t know him.”

One really can’t help but wonder if Melania Trump is trying to get in front of of some Epstein-related bombshell that hasn’t dropped yet. I’m no conspiracy theorist or anything, but it just doesn’t seem like a coincidence that the first lady is coming out of the blue like this around the same time her husband’s chaotic war has his media appearances and social media activity — which include threats to kill Iran’s entire “civilization” and a snuff film of a woman being brutally killed on camera — becoming increasingly unhinged and concerning to even a number of MAGA supporters.

So, what’s really going on here, Melania? What are you trying to tell us without telling us?

SEE ALSO:

Megyn Kelly Is Big Mad At Trump Over His Threats To Iran



‘Mad King’ Donald Trump Posts Snuff Film On Truth Social





Why Did Melania Trump Deny Epstein Allegations No One Knew About? Does She Know Something We Don’t? was originally published on newsone.com