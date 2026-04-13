B-Side Bangers: Al Green

Ginny Winn

As one of the purveyors of soul music, we would be remiss if we did acknowledge his milestone 80th birthday today (April 13) by reflecting on some of his best deep cuts. Revisit our “B-Side Bangers” from back in October when we celebrated the anniversary of his era-shifting fifth studio album, ‘I’m Still in Love with You.’

Enjoy some the often-overlooked gems of an R&B legend:

Showing love to the icons of Black music while they’re still here to receive their proverbial flowers is what we strive to accomplish in our goal with the B-Side Bangers series.

Thankfully, not only does living legend Al Green fit the bill to a tee, the critically-acclaimed “Last Of The Great Soul Singers” is also celebrating an anniversary this week as he commemorates an astounding 52 years since the release of his classic fifth studio album, I’m Still in Love with You, on October 23, 1972.

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Spawning three hit singles with “Look What You Done for Me,” the fan-favorite “Love and Happiness” and timeless title track “I’m Still in Love with You,” Green officially solidified his legend status with this album just half-a-decade into his career — his previous effort released only nine months prior, Let’s Stay Together, could arguably be considered the breakthrough. A mainstay on each update to Rolling Stone Magazine‘s coveted “500 Greatest Albums Of All Time” list, I’m Still In Love With You was both a success during its time —it topped the R&B Album chart for the entirety of December 1972 — and, as we can see today, the handful of decades that’ve followed.

Following in the B-Side Bangers tradition, we dug through the crates to find Al Green gems that don’t often get the love they so rightfully deserve. The 79-year-old Arkansas native has released an astounding body of work over the past six decades, including 29 studio albums — oftentimes he’d even drop twice a year — and just as many compilation LPs filled top to bottom with hits. Of the many soul classics within that collection, you better believe we found some serious deep cuts to put you all onto as well. Enjoy the selection!

Keep scrolling to hear some of the best songs behind the hits when it comes to R&B legend Al Green in this special edition of “B-Side Bangers”:

1. “I’ll Be Good To You” (1967)

Album: Back Up Train



