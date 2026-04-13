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Miami RedHawks Land Promising Transfer Guard Stevie Elam

Published on April 13, 2026

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Miami RedHawks Land Promising Transfer Guard Stevie Elam

The Miami RedHawks continue to build for the future, adding a key piece to their roster with the signing of guard Stevie Elam, a transfer from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Elam brings immediate upside after a strong freshman campaign where he averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 guard made 12 starts and proved to be a reliable perimeter threat, shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.

His standout performance didn’t go unnoticed, earning him a spot on the Horizon League All-Freshman Team—a testament to his impact as a first-year player.

Before entering the college ranks, Elam built an impressive resume in Michigan, where he earned first-team all-state honors and established himself as one of the top prospects in the state.

With size, scoring ability, and experience already under his belt, Elam is expected to make an immediate contribution for Miami as they look to elevate their play heading into the upcoming season. His addition not only strengthens the backcourt but also signals the program’s commitment to bringing in proven talent ready to compete at a high level.

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