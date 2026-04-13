'Boy Band Confidential' Exclusive Clip: Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Speaks On Singing Group Stress: ‘You Have No Idea'

Investigation Discovery is pulling back the curtain on boy bands, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from a Boyz II Men crooner detailing the behind-the-scenes stress singing groups endured.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

The network’s new special, Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, executive produced by Joey Fatone, premieres TONIGHT, April 13, and tomorrow, April 14, offering an unfiltered look at the rise and hidden costs of the late ’90s and early 2000s boy band boom.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

Airing from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT and streaming on HBO Max, the project assembles a lineup of former pop stars who defined the era, including Lance Bass, AJ McLean, Nick Lachey, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, Ashley Parker Angel, and Brad Fischetti.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

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This documentary is also the one BOSSIP previously mentioned, where Lachey recalls that his former label positioned 98 Degrees as a “white Jodeci,” even sending the group to Black churches in hopes they would draw inspiration from the soulful sound.

Boy Band Confidential Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Boy Band Confidential, Shawn Stockman speaks candidly about the differences between boy bands and singing groups.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

According to the singer, while singing groups and boy bands differ, the behind-the-scenes pressures were often the same.

Stockman doesn’t hold back while addressing critics who he says, speak on the experience without truly understanding the realities artists endured at the height of their fame.

“When I hear people having a lot to say about the group and not really understanding what we had to go through, I personally tell them to go f*** off because you don’t know,” he says. “You have no idea and you will never know.”

More On Boy Band Confidential



Through candid interviews, Boy Band Confidential examines how the industry transformed teen idols into global commodities while exposing allegations of exploitation, financial manipulation, and the emotional toll behind the polished image of superstardom.

“Being in a boy band was one of the greatest experiences of my life, but it also came with challenges we didn’t always understand at the time,” Joey Fatone said in a statement about the doc, describing the project as an opportunity for artists to reflect and share what happened behind the spotlight. Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery Network president Jason Sarlanis said the series “goes beyond nostalgia” and offers an honest look at a cultural phenomenon that shaped a generation.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

“With Joey Fatone bringing together a who’s who of artists from the era’s most iconic boy bands, we’re illuminating the pressures, vulnerabilities, and surprising realities of life at the height of pop stardom with a level of access rarely achieved in music documentaries,” said Sarlanis.



In addition to artists, Boy Band Confidential features perspectives from managers and industry insiders, offering context around the systems that fueled the boy band boom and the power dynamics behind it.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

A press release reports that the special will lead into the second season of Hollywood Demons, which premieres April 20 on Investigation Discovery. The series continues the network’s focus on revisiting pop culture touchstones such as The Jerry Springer Show and Saved by the Bell while examining the consequences of fame, including child stardom and the role of so-called celebrity doctors in high-profile overdoses.

Boy Band Confidential is produced by AMPLE Entertainment and Compelling Pictures, with Fatone and Joe Mulvihill among its executive producers.

'Boy Band Confidential' Exclusive Clip: Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Speaks On Singing Group Stress: ‘You Have No Idea' was originally published on bossip.com