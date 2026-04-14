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2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced: A Historic Class Set for Los Angeles Ceremony

The music world is celebrating a landmark moment as the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees has officially been revealed, honoring a powerful mix of legends across hip-hop, rock, soul, and global music influence.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 at the Peacock Theatre, with broader audiences able to catch the telecast in December on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

A Diverse and Influential Induction Class

This year’s inductees reflect the wide cultural reach of modern music, with groundbreaking acts spanning multiple generations and genres.

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Leading the performer category is the legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, alongside iconic artists and groups including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division / New Order, Oasis, Sade, and the late soul legend Luther Vandross.

Early Influence Award Honorees

The Early Influence Award recognizes artists whose work helped shape the foundation of modern music. This year’s honorees include trailblazing performers such as Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, and influential songwriter Gram Parsons.

Musical Excellence & Industry Impact

The Musical Excellence Award will be presented to some of the industry’s most respected behind-the-scenes architects, including producer Rick Rubin, songwriter Linda Creed, arranger Arif Mardin, and drummer Jimmy Miller.

Meanwhile, the prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award will be presented posthumously to television icon Ed Sullivan, recognizing his historic role in introducing major musical acts to mainstream American audiences.

A Celebration of Music History

The 2026 induction class underscores the global evolution of rock and popular music—bridging punk, metal, hip-hop, soul, and Afrobeat into one shared legacy. With such a diverse lineup of honorees, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in recent history.

Fans can expect the November event in Los Angeles to deliver unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and a celebration of the artists who shaped generations of sound.