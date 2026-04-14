Chance Gray Taken In 2nd Round Of The WNBA Draft

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

The journey to the pros is never simple, but for Chance Gray, it is a story deeply rooted in Cincinnati, Ohio where her game, confidence, and competitive edge were first built.

Growing up in the Cincinnati basketball scene, Gray quickly developed into a standout guard with elite scoring instincts and a fearless approach to the game. She sharpened her skills at Winton Woods High School, where she became one of the top prospects in the nation thanks to her ability to score at all three levels and take over games when it mattered most.

That early foundation in Cincinnati helped shape her identity as a player. Competing against strong local talent and carrying leadership responsibilities from a young age built the toughness that continues to define her today.

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From her high school success to her college career at Oregon and Ohio State, Gray has consistently proven she can adapt and compete at every level. Her scoring ability, quick release, and deep shooting range have made her one of the most dangerous guards in women’s basketball, while her continued growth as a playmaker and defender has elevated her overall game.

Her hard work paid off when she was selected in the WNBA Draft, going in the second round and officially beginning her professional journey in the WNBA. That moment marked the realization of a lifelong dream and a new chapter built on years of dedication and development.

Now at the professional level, Gray continues to refine her game as she adjusts to the speed, physicality, and expectations of the league. What remains constant is her confidence—whether stepping into big shots or embracing pressure moments, she plays with the belief that she belongs.

For Cincinnati, she stands as another homegrown talent reaching the highest level. And for Chance Gray, the story is just beginning—now written on the biggest stage in women’s basketball.