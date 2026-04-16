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Reds Rookie Sal Stewart Continues Powerful Hitting

Cincinnati Reds Rookie Sal Stewart Continues To Mash: ‘He’s elite’

Published on April 16, 2026

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San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds
Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds may have found their next breakout star, and his name is Sal Stewart.

The rookie infielder put on an absolute show in a recent series against the San Francisco Giants, blasting three home runs over two games and playing a major role in leading Cincinnati to victory. Stewart’s standout performance didn’t just energize the lineup—it sent a clear message that he’s ready for the big stage.

One of the biggest highlights came when Stewart launched a pair of home runs off former Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle, showcasing both his power and poise against a familiar arm. It wasn’t just about the long ball either—Stewart’s overall approach at the plate continues to impress.

Currently batting an impressive .323, Stewart is backing up the hype with production. His success stems from a disciplined mindset, strong pitch selection, and the ability to drive the ball to all fields—traits that separate good hitters from great ones.

Inside the clubhouse, the praise is just as strong. Teammates and coaches have pointed to Stewart’s work ethic, consistency, and mature approach as key factors in his early success. For a rookie, his confidence at the plate stands out, and it’s translating into results in real time.

If this stretch is any indication, Sal Stewart isn’t just a young player finding his rhythm—he’s quickly becoming a name to watch in the league.

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